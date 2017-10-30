© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

PCB industry on the upswing

July sales reported by PCB manufacturers within the DACH-region exceeded those reported for the corresponding month in 2016 by 12%.

Year-to-Date (for January to July), sales figures increased with 8.6% compared with the same period in 2016, states the German industry association ZVEI PCB and Electronic Systems.



Order intake increased by 13.5% YoY. Cumulatively from January to July, the order intake exceeded that reported for the same period of 2016 by 15.8%.



The book-to-bill ratio for July 2017 stood at 0.96.



9.3% more people were employed within the PCB industry in July 2017 (compared to the corresponding in 2016). Employment figures are always high during the summer months, as more temporary workers are being employed to cover the holiday season.