Essemtec opens new spare parts warehouse in Germany

The Swiss manufacturer of systems for the electronic production has opened a new spare part warehouse in Germany.

The company’s customer and key account base have been asking for express spare parts delivery capabilities to Germany and the rest of the EU, and as a response to this Essemtec is opening a new warehouse in Germany.



Essemtec has – together with its logistics partner Kühne & Nagel – implemented a system to deliver spare parts to most location within the EU on "next business day morning – delivery services".



To further shorten the service reaction time, additional service personnel has been added to the company’s operations in Munich, Germany.