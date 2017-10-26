© Leoni

Leoni's CEO to retire

The company announces that Dieter Bellé, President and CEO of the cable manufacturer, will leave the company effective 31 January 2018.

Dieter Bellé has, with the Supervisory Board’s understanding, resigned his mandate as member and chairman of the Management Board effective 31 January 2018 and will leave the Management Board at that time. The Supervisory Board intends to appoint a successor soon.



“Following a string of challenges in the past few years, Dieter Bellé and his Management Board team prevailed in leading the Leoni Group back onto a track of success. On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I thank Mr Bellé for his many years of successful work for Leoni as well as for his great commitment,” said Dr.-Ing. Klaus Probst, Chairman of the Supervisory Board.