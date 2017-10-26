© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Nortech collaborates with Panasonic to expand capabilities

EMS provider Nortech Systems have collaborated with Panasonic on a new, total-line-solution installation of integrated hardware and software.

The new line provides enhanced Surface Mount Technology (SMT) component placement capability and quality while increasing efficiency and Statistical Process Control (SPC) at Nortech’s manufacturing facility in Mankato, Minnesota.



“This significant investment in Panasonic SMT equipment and PanaCIM software, along with Koh Young automated 3D optical inspection and solder paste inspection equipment, helps us serve our customers better and faster,” says Jamey Born, Nortech Systems’ EMS product manager.



This new SMT technology can place smaller components, which expands Nortech’s capabilities to build much smaller printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs) for medical device, industrial and aerospace/defence customers.



“With SPC for manufacturing, we now have real-time process monitoring that allows us to monitor and control our SMT production,” Mr. Born adds.



According to John Stewart, regional sales manager, Panasonic Factory Solutions Company of America, “This collaborative effort is an ideal and local example of two companies working toward the same goal. Nortech is a growing organization that’s strengthening its global footprint and acknowledging the expertise we bring to the table.”