Acal benefits from added lines

Component distributor Acal rose 7,5 percent in the second half of 2005 compared to the same period 2004. Newly added lines has boosted the company´s sales.

“The electronic component business in particular had very strong ordering patterns in the second half of the year,” chief executive, Tony Laughton told electronicsweekly.



“It is franchises such as Linear Technology, Microchip, Actel and Vicor which are being the drivers for future business growth,” said Laughton.