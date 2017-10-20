© LG Electronics Production | October 20, 2017
LG and Qualcomm team up on connected car solutions
The two companies will establish a joint research center in South Korea to develop 5G for vehicle and C-V2X (Cellular Vehicle-to-Everything) technologies essential to the success of next-generation autonomous vehicles.
5G is said to be vital to the deployment of a fully connected car platform. With connection speeds of up to 5 times faster with 10 times lower latency than the fastest LTE technology, 5G will be able to deliver data at the speeds necessary in a real life driving situation.
C-V2X, which is included in 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project) Release 14, delivers double the operation time at a lower cost than DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) over existing mobile communication networks. In parts of Europe and Asia, field tests and standardisation activities are already being conducted with rollout by 2020 in mind.
“LG plans to lead the next-generation vehicle components market by combining our experience in automotive communication technologies with Qualcomm’s advanced connected solutions from LTE to 5G,” said Kim Jin-yong, executive vice president of LG’s Vehicle Components Smart Business Unit. “We are optimistic that the combined research strength of Qualcomm and LG will yield benefits that would not be feasible working independently.”
“Building on our long-standing relationship with LG, this effort to advance C-V2X technology further demonstrates our continued commitment to the development of advanced solutions for safe, connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With the automotive industry on a clear path to 5G, we look forward to working together with LG to meet the demands of today’s drivers and advance the commercialization of C-V2X technology in next-gen vehicles.”
The collaboration will be based out of LG Electronics’ Science Park in Seoul. The two companies will begin working together effective immediately.
C-V2X, which is included in 3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project) Release 14, delivers double the operation time at a lower cost than DSRC (Dedicated Short Range Communications) over existing mobile communication networks. In parts of Europe and Asia, field tests and standardisation activities are already being conducted with rollout by 2020 in mind.
“LG plans to lead the next-generation vehicle components market by combining our experience in automotive communication technologies with Qualcomm’s advanced connected solutions from LTE to 5G,” said Kim Jin-yong, executive vice president of LG’s Vehicle Components Smart Business Unit. “We are optimistic that the combined research strength of Qualcomm and LG will yield benefits that would not be feasible working independently.”
“Building on our long-standing relationship with LG, this effort to advance C-V2X technology further demonstrates our continued commitment to the development of advanced solutions for safe, connected and increasingly autonomous vehicles,” said Nakul Duggal, vice president of product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With the automotive industry on a clear path to 5G, we look forward to working together with LG to meet the demands of today’s drivers and advance the commercialization of C-V2X technology in next-gen vehicles.”
The collaboration will be based out of LG Electronics’ Science Park in Seoul. The two companies will begin working together effective immediately.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments