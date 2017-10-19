© Mycronic

Mycronic records highest order intake ever for a single quarter

The Swedish company reports high order intake for the third quarter of the year. A strong demand from the photomask industry has resulted in a strong backlog for the fourth quarter.

Mycronic recorded an order intake of SEK 1.87 billion (EUR 194.54) for the third quarter of 2017, a giant leap compared to the SEK 367 million (EUR 38.18 million) for the same quarter last year. Net sales amounted to SEK 484 million (EUR 50.27 million) during the third quarter, a slight dip from SEK 497 million (EUR 51.62 million) during the same period last year. EBIT for the third quarter was SEK 63 (EUR 6.54 million), down from SEK 148 million (EUR 15.37).



“We have seen strong demand from our customers within the photomask industry with orders for nine PG (Pattern Generators) systems and several upgrades. Within AS (Assembly Solutions), we have developed a modern and broad product offering and launched several new product platforms. We enter the fourth quarter with a strong backlog also for AS. Our investments in product development also continue,” says Lena Olving, CEO and President.



Looking at the company’s first nine months of 2017 order intake amounted to SEK 2.99 billion (EUR 310.58 million), up from SEK 1.93 billion (EUR 200.47 million) for the comparison period. Net sales were SEK 2.0 billion (EUR 207.75 million), compared to 1.3 billion (EUR 135 million) and EBIT was SEK 536 million (EUR 55.67 million), up from SEK 286 million (EUR 29.7 million) for the same period last year.



“It is gratifying to report today the highest order intake ever for a single quarter as well as for a nine month period. Order intake developed favorably within both of our business areas, even if demand for mask writers was more pronounced during the third quarter,” Lena Olving says.



She continues saying that the company is already well into the fourth quarter with continued intense activities among its customers within all our product areas. Mycronic’s investments in product development continue within surface mount equipment, as well as within other parts of business area AS, in order to further broaden the offering and the addressable market.