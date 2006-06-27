Jabil CEO bought a new Mansion

Jabil CEO Tim Main has according to evertiq´s sources bought an 8,000-square-foot, waterfront home on St. Petersburg's Snell Isle, a block from the Brightwaters Boulevard house he sold for $2.6-million in August.

Tim Main paid $5.3-million in March for the mansion which features six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool house and guest house, a third-floor "dolphin watch" tower, a butler's kitchen separate from the main one, a "master retreat" with a 37-foot porch overlooking the bay, and a media room with sound-proof flooring, stadium seating and a 125-inch high-definition screen. Custom details include antique European light fixtures, Australian cypress and Italian marble floors and plaster walls.