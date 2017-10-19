© mikael damkier dreamstime.com

Insight Equity acquires VirTex Enterprises

An affiliate of Insight Equity Holdings LLC, the Southlake, Texas headquartered private equity firm, is acquiring EMS provider VirTex Enterprises.

The company features over 165’000 square feet of manufacturing space with the ability to produce both complex electronic components and complete systems for customer platforms with volumes ranging from prototyping to full-scale production.



"VirTex combines the sophisticated processes and manufacturing capabilities of a large-scale electronic manufacturing services provider with the attention and customization of a local partner. The Company has advanced manufacturing and assembly capabilities, broad end market diversification, and a deeply experienced management team that is focused on providing the highest quality of service to its customers,” said Luke Bateman, a Vice President at Insight Equity. “We are excited to partner with the VirTex management team to continue to grow the company and further expand its manufacturing capabilities.”



Brad Heath, CEO of VirTex, commented, "We have had many years of significant growth, and the partnership with Insight Equity will allow us to continue to expand without compromising the service and flexibility our customers expect from VirTex. Our management team is looking forward to augmenting VirTex's capabilities and broadening the services we offer our customers through the support and significant financial strength that this partnership provides."