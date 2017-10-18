© evertiq

Jabil achieves electronics recycling certifications

Jabil’s Environmental Technologies business unit has achieved Responsible Recycling (R2) and Recycling Industry Operating Standard (RIOS) certifications for its e-waste recycling and recovery facility located in Memphis, Tennessee.

“We’ve seen strong demand from our customers to add an electronics recycling capability that is both transparent and environmentally friendly,” said Andy Priestley, Jabil’s senior vice president of Global Business Units. “We hope to have additional facilities around the globe certified in 2018.”