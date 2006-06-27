Pelikon in partnership with Memtron

Pelikon has announced a new integrator partnership with Memtron Input Components in the US the membrane switch division of Esterline.

The agreement also puts Pelikon in partnership with all the Esterline companies. Memtron specializes in the design and manufacture of membrane switches, passive and active PC board-backed switches, elastomeric keypads, and touch screen integrated panels. The company's technology is being combined with Pelikon's display expertise to create a range of fully integrated display solutions.



Working with Memtron will expand the reach of Pelikon's technology to new customers and applications; including medical devices and a wide variety of industrial equipment.

