Hidria and Orchid team up on electro mobility solutions of the future

To reduce both energy costs and pollution, a growing number of countries are turning to green innovative solutions, one of them being the development of electric vehicles.

The US is a huge market and plays an important role in electro mobility development. To strengthen this initiative, Hidria Corporation and Orchid International, have entered into a Global Alliance to produce key components for high-performance electric motors, including complete motor cores, rotors and stators.



Electro mobility is on the rise. Experts from the automotive industry predict that in 2025 up to 25% percent of all globally produced cars will be either hybrid or electric vehicles. The Global Alliance between Hidria and Orchid enables both companies to expand their global footprint and extend their reach and capabilities to provide customers with the best solutions in all markets, the companies state in a press release.



This is an important step in strengthening Hidria’s position in the North American market and strengthening Orchid’s position globally. Hidria and Orchid expect significant increase in sales of their high-quality solutions and products in the area of electric motors, which will represent an important contribution to the green mobility of the future.



Orchid is a precision manufacturing company operating from a large 230’000 square feet facility in Monroe Wisconsin, with all manufacturing processes in-house to go from steel coil to complete finished electric motor cores.



Hidria Corporation is a player in electrical steel laminations and motor cores, with five facilities located throughout Slovenia, Germany, and Hungary. The company has experience in the intensive pre-development, development and production of key parts of electric motors, specifically stators and rotors.