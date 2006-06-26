Foxconn admits labor law violations

Foxconn has admitted that it has forcing employees to work about 80 extra hours each month.

Foxconn has admitted that it has violating some labour laws. The UK news paper Mail on Sunday reported earlier that Foxconn`s employees work 15 hours a day for less than US$50 a month.



A Foxconn spokeman said although the company forced employees to work extra hours, it paid the workers according to the minimum salary standards of the Shenzhen local government.