Worldwide EMS market worth $190 Billion

Worldwide revenue for the EMS market in 2005 landed on $190 Billion. This represents an increase on 14 percent from 2004.

According to Electronic Trend Publication, the EMS market is expected to continue its strong growth to reach $328 billion by 2010. Asian factories accounted for 45% of the industry's production in 2005. Also the computer and peripherals market was responsible for 39% of revenue in 2005.



Foxconn is the largest EMS provider according to the report, with revenues 75% larger than the number two competitor, Flextronics.