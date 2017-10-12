© baloncici dreamstime.com

Thales sets up R&D centre for AI in Canada

The company has set up a new R&D centre in Artificial Intelligence eXpertise (cortAIx) in Montreal, Canada.

The centre will be led by Thales in collaboration with the MILA (Artificial Intelligence Institute of Quebec), the IVADO (Institute of Data Valorization) and the Vector Institute of Toronto.



This new investment will also create approximately 50 new jobs for AI researchers and developers. Their mission will be to advance the safe and ethical applications of artificial intelligence across Thales’ vast product portfolio. cortAIx will focus on creating solutions to help airlines, satellite operators, air traffic controllers, mainline and light rail operators, armed forces and critical infrastructure managers, make the best decisions in decisive moments.



Leveraging the combined expertise of MILA, IVADO and the rich ecosystem of AI universities and laboratories, make Montreal and Canada the perfect place to develop cortAIx, the company states in a press release.