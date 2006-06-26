Tight supply of Flip Chip

According to TechSearch International, increased demand for laminate flip chip build-up substrates during last year has resulted in longer delivery times and price increases.

Analytic firm TechSearch notes that the situation should improve in 2007 and 2008 as additional capacity is installed and qualified. Installed capacity requires time for qualification before substrates can be shipped for production. Up to 25 weeks are needed according to TechSearch.