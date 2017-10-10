© alexey utemov dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 10, 2017
Layoffs await at BAE Systems – almost 2’000 will have to go
Defence company BAE System says it will align workforce capacity at some of its UK sites with near-term demand; something that will result in the reduction of up to 1’925 roles.
BAE Systems has announced some organisational changes aimed at boosting competitiveness, accelerate technology innovation and improve operational excellence from a more streamlined business.
Separately, the company said it aims to reduce its Military Air and Information and Maritime Services workforce to align capacity more closely with current and expected orders.
“Those actions are necessary and the right thing to do for our company, but unfortunately include proposed redundancies at a number of operations. I recognise this will be difficult news for some of our employees and we are committed to do everything we can to support those affected,” said Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive, BAE Systems plc in a press release.
Adapting to changes within the market segment BAE is proposing a reduction of up to 1’400 roles within the Military Air business across five sites, over the next three years. The unit is responsible for the Typhoon jet and Hawk aircraft.
In response to evolving customer requirements, a workforce reduction of around 375 roles is also proposed across Maritime Services.
And the ongoing restructuring of the company's Applied Intelligence business includes a proposed reduction of up to 150 roles.
|Proposed redundancies by location
|Proposed redundancies (approx. figures)
|Warton & Samlesbury, Lancs
|750
|Brough, East Yorkshire
|400
|RAF Marham & RAF Leeming
|245
|Portsmouth & Solent
|340
|London, Guildford and other Applied Intelligence locations
|150
|Other UK locations
|30
