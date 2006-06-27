Lost customer at Nordic EMS<br>affects Riga plant

The Nordic EMS provider Hammlet (Hammarstrands Elektronik AB) has lost its largest customer and therefore has to reduce its workforce.

Seven workers at the Hammarstrand plant have been noticed of lay-off but as much as 13 people including part time workers could lose their jobs. Hammlet lost its largest customer Profoto and this will have an effect on the company´s manufacturing facility in Riga, Latvia. How many people that will lose their jobs are not clear yeat but according to the company´s CEO Mats Löwgren the workforce in Hammarstrand, Sweden could be reduced to 15 from 28. How many the workforce in Riga will be reduced by is not clear either.