GSPK Circuits launches new website

GSPK Circuits Ltd, situated in Knaresborough, North Yorkshire are pleased to announce the launch of their new website: www.gspkcircuits.ltd.uk.

The company; a global supplier of printed circuit boards (PCBs), operate a manufacturing division based at the GSPK Technology Park on Manse Lane. GSPK Circuits have been supplying the global electronics industry with PCBs for more than 40 years and utilise world class operational management to provide customers with on-time delivery and quality engineering into every process.



The incorporation of Lean manufacturing across all departments, increasing effectiveness and efficiency has enabled the company to successfully differentiate itself within the market place.



The company's growing success has resulted in the need to establish a website to clearly communicate GSPK Circuit's success and ongoing achievements.



The company enlisted the help of local web-designers Extreme Creations, based in Harrogate, North Yorkshire who worked alongside the GSPK Circuits team to create a website which truly reflects the company's vision.



Providing detailed information about the company's background, technical capabilities and services available, as well as regularly updated news items and case studies; the website makes an interesting read.



Steve Lloyd, Managing Director for GSPK Circuits Ltd said: “The website is well worth a visit and will assist us in gaining greater brand awareness for GSPK Circuits Ltd. Having been carefully designed, the website reflects the company's growing success and is a useful tool for keeping existing customers up-to-date and offering potential business opportunities to new customers.”



Steve continues: “With the new website comes the potential to form partnerships with other like-minded companies, something we fully support and are keen to pursue.”