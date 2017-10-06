© Kitron

Kitron expands capabilities in the US

Norwegian EMS provider Kitron continues to invest in its US presence and its site in Johnstown, Pennsylvania.

The company has recently made new investments to expand its capabilities and to enter the next phase of Kitron's US presence. Kitron will host an even today (2017-10-06) to celebrate the new investments.



"Seven years after Kitron opened the doors to the Johnstown site, we host this event to announce that we are ready for the next phase," said Jason Galiote, Operations Manager of Kitron US in a press release.



Kitron has now invested in a Surface Mount Technology (SMT) line in Johnstown. With this addition the site has all the capabilities locally to offer a complete solution to customers, spanning from PCBA, box-build to high-level assembly.



"Kitron has during the last year expanded its scope of services within sourcing and procurement, warehousing and distribution and engineering services within testing and prototyping in Johnstown. The latest investment in the SMT line will not only enable us to become a fully integrated supply partner for our customers, but will as well increase our competitiveness as a US contract manufacturer", continues Galiote.



"Kitron established the Johnstown site primarily to provide the Defence market sector with high-level assembly, repair and overhaul services and functional testing for electronic box build assemblies. The new investments, which will add value to our current local customers, will also make us competitive for new global customers. We will continue to grow the Defence sector, but now we also have an opportunity to expand to other sectors, for instance Industry and Medical devices. We already have new contracts outside the Defence sector, and we are in ongoing discussions to expand our customer base further," said Peter Nilsson, President and CEO of Kitron Group.



The company also said that in order to handle the increased business, Kitron will have to hire additional staff in Johnstown.