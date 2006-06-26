Fired Nokia employee receives 107 000 euro

The top court in Finland has ordered Nokia to pay 107 000 euro to a former employee that the court found fired by unmotivated reasons.



Nokia claim that there was a trusting dispute with the person. At first the person who got fired wanted sued Nokia for 470 000 euro but Nokia now only has to pay 170 000 to the former employee.