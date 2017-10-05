© mikael damkier dreamstime.com PCB | October 05, 2017
Hofstetter PCB acquires APL Oberflächentechnik
Hofstetter PCB AG successfully completed the acquisition of APL Oberflächentechnik GmbH in Lörrach in compliance with a succession regulation.
On September 29, 2017, the wholly-owned subsidiary APL Hofstetter PCB GmbH will assume the operational business of APL. Founded in 1989, Lörrach-based APL specialises in providing solutions for chemical tin. APL currently employs ten experienced people, all of them will join Hofstetter. The current managing director, Walter Tastl, will retire, but he is still available during the transition phase. Mr. Daniel Tastl will work with the new owner to ensure the takeover runs smoothly. The long-term Production Manager, Dirk Kaschel, will assist the new Managing Director, Andy Stütz, as Deputy Managing Director.
With the acquisition of APL, Hofstetter PCB AG will expand its "chemical tin" business and strengthens its presence in Germany with a new location in Lörrach.
Andy Stütz, the Managing Director of APL Hofstetter PCB GmbH said: "We are expanding our product portfolios with a specialist for chemical tin and also strengthening our presence in Germany. We are satisfied to have won an excellent team from APL. "
Walter Tastl, the Owner and Managing Director of APL Oberflächentechnik GmbH said: "I am very pleased about the merge with Hofstetter, and especially the synergies for our customers maintained extremely attractive. With our competence we are well fitted into the portfolios of Hofstetter in the field of chemical tin. Hofstetter has once again expanded significantly its entrepreneurial ambitions and ensures their further, future growth. "
Now with the locations in Küssnacht (CH) and Lörrach (Germany), a total of 60 peoples are employed and 17 electroplating and surface processes are offered for various applications for the European electronics and printed circuit boards industry.
With the acquisition of APL, Hofstetter PCB AG will expand its "chemical tin" business and strengthens its presence in Germany with a new location in Lörrach.
Andy Stütz, the Managing Director of APL Hofstetter PCB GmbH said: "We are expanding our product portfolios with a specialist for chemical tin and also strengthening our presence in Germany. We are satisfied to have won an excellent team from APL. "
Walter Tastl, the Owner and Managing Director of APL Oberflächentechnik GmbH said: "I am very pleased about the merge with Hofstetter, and especially the synergies for our customers maintained extremely attractive. With our competence we are well fitted into the portfolios of Hofstetter in the field of chemical tin. Hofstetter has once again expanded significantly its entrepreneurial ambitions and ensures their further, future growth. "
Now with the locations in Küssnacht (CH) and Lörrach (Germany), a total of 60 peoples are employed and 17 electroplating and surface processes are offered for various applications for the European electronics and printed circuit boards industry.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments