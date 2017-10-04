© yazaki

Yazaki has officially opened its new Serbian factory

In late September Yazaki opened its new factory in Šabac, Serbia. The new manufacturing facility will produce electronic components for OEM trucks that will be exported to the European market.

The construction of the factory in Šabac started last year and lasted 258 days. The plant consists of a production section, offices and a stockroom,.



Just before the launch of the first production line, the employees were trained at Yazaki facilities abroad. The Training Center in Serbia started in June, and the employees acquired the necessary knowledge and skills in order to improve business quality. This year, Yazaki employed more than 500 people. By the end of 2019, the company will employ 1’700 people at the new factory.