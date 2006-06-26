Microchip: "We have the same prices to customer across the whole world"

evertiq met Microchip who wanted to comment on the recently spread information about the distributors meeting where they would enter an agreement of standardized prices on components. "Microchip has the same prices to customer across the whole world", Microchip´s Vice President - European Sales, Gary Marsh told evertiq.

Microchip is selling 40% of its components directly to their customers and the rest of it goes through distributors. In the Nordic for instance the distributors accounts for about 95 % of sold Microchip components. That the components would have different prices in different continents is nonsense according to Microchip´s Regional Sales Manager Claus Aasholm. "We have a recommended sales price which we are following", Claus Aasholm told evertiq.



I the Nordic and across the whole Europe Microchip is now growing and wanting to further increase its customer base. "We have a customer base of about 23 000 in Europe and we want to double that number", Gary Marsh told evertiq.



This is going to be done by adding distributors but also increase its direct sales. Microchip has a turnover of about $300 million.