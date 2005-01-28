Christer Malm<br>CEO Orbit One

Orbit One to acquire MICI Elektronik

EMS provider Orbit One AB is, from the date of January 24th 2005, running the operations at MICI Elektronik in Kalix AB. Sellers are Consafe IT, Tibia Konsult AB and Recapital AB.

After the acquisition Orbit One will have totally 140 employees with manufacturing in Ronneby, Järfälla, Kalix and Kalingrad. "The acquisition will strengthen Orbit Ones presence at the Swedish market through geographicly well spread operations", said Christer Malm Orbit One´s CEO.



"It feels great that MICI got an owner with 40 years of electronics production experience. I am convinced that this experience will be an asset for MICIs present customers and employees", said Per Edlund CEO of Consafe IT.