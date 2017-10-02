© IPC

North American PCB order growth boosts book-to-bill ratio

Strong year-on-year growth in orders for north American PCB manufacturers drove the book-to-bill ratio up to 1.15 in August, reports the IPC — Association Connecting Electronics Industries.

Total North American PCB shipments in August 2017 were down 0.6 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 4.0 percent below the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, August shipments increased 3.1 percent.



PCB bookings in August increased 17.2 percent year-on-year, driving year-to-date order growth up to 4.0 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in August were up 3.6 percent compared to the previous month.



“Strong growth in North American PCB orders in recent months, combined with negative growth in sales, drove the book-to-bill ratio in August to a 12-year high of 1.15,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Unusually fast growth in flexible circuit orders and growing demand from the military and aerospace market are two of the drivers. The ratio has been above parity for seven consecutive months,” she added, “indicating a possible recovery in sales by the end of this year.”