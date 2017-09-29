A real-life jetpack & USD 2 million are yours

In a bid to encourage innovators to create a safe and easy-to-use personal flying devices a new competition has been created – and we’re hoping to see a fully functional, and safe, jetpack coming out of this.

Gwen Lighter, CEO of The GoFly Prize opened registration for the competition at the SAE 2017 AeroTech Congress & Exhibition. The two-year competition, managed by GoFly with Boeing as a sponsor, is encouraging teams from around the world to leverage recent advances in propulsion, energy, light-weight materials, and control and stability systems to make the dream of personal flight a reality. And the most innovative teams will be awarded with prize money of USD 2 million.



The challenge is to create a personal flying device that can be used by anyone, anywhere. GoFly is calling upon the thinkers and tinkers, designers and engineers, inventors and builders to construct safe, ultra-compact, quiet, urban-compatible, personal flying devices capable of carrying a person 20 miles without refueling or recharging with vertical, or near vertical take-off and landing capability.



To help the teams, GoFly will provide access to experienced mentors and masters in design, engineering, finance, law, and marketing, but the ultimate design and functionality of the device will be up to the imagination of the competitors.



“There is perhaps no dream more universal than the dream of human flight. GoFly is going to make that dream a reality,” Gwen Lighter said.