Leoni opens its second plant in Ukraine - plans to hire 5'000
Cable manufacturer, Leoni, has officially opened its second wiring systems production in Ukraine. The new plant, located in Kolomyia city in Western Ukraine is set to create thousands of new jobs in the region.
“I am happy to open this plant in Kolomyia, which is a positive sign for both the expansion of our company and the development of the Ukrainian economy”, said Martin Stüttem, Member of the Board of Directors of Leoni AG with responsibility for the Wiring Systems Division (WSD), on the occasion of the inauguration ceremony. The President of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, also expressed his recognition about the new location during his speech.
The now inaugurated first part of the plant in Kolomyia was built in less than 10 months. The location has a total production area of currently about 6'500 square meters and will expand up to 25'000 square meters by 2020. Total investment in the buildings will amount to about EUR 20 million. Leoni plans to hire up to 800 workers by the end of 2017, and by 2021 the headcount of employees will increase up to 5'000. The new plant will produce harnesses and wiring systems for the automotive industry, mainly supplying customers headquartered in Europe. Start of serial production began back in August 2017.
“During the next 4 years, Leoni will create up to 5,000 jobs in the Ivano-Frankivsk region”, states Stephan Schmidt, Managing Director of Leoni Ukraine. “We consider the investment to be an important step for the development of the Ukrainian youth, which we belief has enormous potential.” Already now, Leoni is considered to be a reliable employer in Ukraine that provides its employees with a competitive salary level and social package containing benefits such as free transportation, lunches and medical insurance as well career path opportunities and personnel development.
