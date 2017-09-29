© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | September 29, 2017
GomSpace to supply AISTECH with 100 Nanosatellite platforms
GomSpace A/S – a subsidiary of GomSpace Group AB – and the Spanish company AISTECH have signed a Framework Delivery Agreement for the supply of up to 100 Nanosatellite platforms for a value of up to EUR 12.5 million.
Under this agreement, AISTECH plans to procure standard platforms of different sizes that will be used to build their upcoming multipurpose constellation by 2022. The Agreement will be executed in the form of batch orders with delivery of several platforms at a time. AISTECH committed to the first of these orders for a value of EUR 500.000, with an expected delivery in the first quarter of 2018.
AISTECH contracted their first spacecraft platform with GomSpace in October 2016, which is at present fully integrated and ready to undergo final functional and environmental testing. The launch service of this first satellite is already contracted and has an expected date in the first quarter of 2018.
“We are very glad to continue supporting our customer AISTECH in this new phase as they move towards the deployment of their constellation. Our recent growth in personel and expansion into new facilities will be key to provide the efficient serial production required for this delivery,” said Niels Buus, CEO of GomSpace, in a press release.
Guillermo Valenzuela, CEO of AISTECH, commented: “Working with Gomspace has given us a good overview so far of what we want for our upcoming constellation. Their technical know-how and experience in small satellites together with our own expertise have become a blend towards the deployment of our satellites.”
