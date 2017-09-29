© kentoh dreamstime.com

OSI Systems gets patient monitoring solutions order

OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received an order valued at approximately USD 4 million to provide patient monitoring solutions and related accessories to a U.S. hospital.

The US-based company expects to install its Xhibit Central Stations with XTR Telemetry, Xprezzon, Qube and Qube Mini patient monitoring products. “We are excited to provide this customer with our broad array of compatible patient monitoring solutions that are designed to deliver critical patient data throughout the hospital while facilitating the mobility of patients during their stay,” commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO.