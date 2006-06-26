GSPK Design increases customer base by 20%

Knaresborough based GSPK Design Ltd have announced a 20% increase in their customer base for the first quarter of 2006 - and as a result are 10% ahead of their planned budget for the year.

By specialising in assisting innovative companies with new product development and the advancement of existing product portfolios, the company has been able to channel their specific skills and expertise in a much more focused manner. With a recent change to a marketing orientation, and coupled with the recent development of their new website GSPK's reputation within the marketplace is going from strength to strength.



One such company benefiting from GSPK Design Ltd's expertise is GSM Valtech Ltd based in Wetherby. Both companies benefit from reciprocal services but more recently, GSPK Design has recently assisted GSM Valtech with the electronic design, manufacture and assembly of LED tread plates for a prestigious car manufacturer.



Steve Henderson, Technical Sales Director for GSPK Design Ltd said - "The success we are experiencing to date is as a direct result of our strong marketing focus. Having conducted extensive market research, we are now able to communicate directly with the types of customers that really need our assistance. The nature of our business is extremely technical and we have a dedicated team of experts that provide expertise across a whole spectrum of electronic and mechanical design areas through to manufacture. Our concentration on working with local companies to help support the local economy means we can provide a dedicated and timely service - a service which allows us the scope to listen to our customers needs and then exceed their expectations."