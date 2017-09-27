© jirsak dreamstime.com

Omron opens new automation center in Sweden

As part of its i-Automation strategy in the Nordic region, Omron is opening a new Nordic Automation Center (NAC) in Malmö in the south of Sweden.

Omron’s “i-Automation” concept represents intelligent, integrated and interactive solutions that unlock untapped potential in terms of productivity and quality in industrial processes. Its key focus is interoperable solutions that facilitate the digitalization of manufacturing in the context of Industry 4.0, according to a press release.



The company’s brand-new Nordic Automation Center will be officially inaugurated at a grand opening ceremony on 26 October 2017. The facility aims gives customers from Sweden, Denmark, Norway and Finland access to engineering and technical resources in one centralized location. It also creates a dedicated local site for showcasing the company’s technical capabilities, as well as serving as a university-style laboratory where customers can collaborate, test and explore Industry 4.0 solutions.



“By strengthening our focus on the Nordic region, Omron is better supporting customers to adopt Industry 4.0,” said Håkan Nordkvist, Omron’s Nordic CEO. “Our leading position in robotics and AI gives them the integration, interaction and intelligence to stay competitive in manufacturing.”