Increasing leadtimes on PCBs

The PCB industry is under pressure from a growing demand. This is leading to icreasing leadtimes.

NCAB is the Nordic´s largest PCB trader and NCAB has now announced that its suppliers are increasing their leadtimes because of the increasing demand in the PCB industry. NCAB announced that the leadtimes in May were 4-9 weeks but will hopefully be shortened by the end of June since many of NCAB`s suppliers actually are building new factories. NCAB also announced that the company is working to find a new volume manufacturer and that some staff will be added to its Stockholm office.