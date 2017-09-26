© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Seamus Grady to head Fabrinet as CEO

Fabrinet has appointed Seamus Grady as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and a member of Fabrinet’s Board of Directors. Mr. Grady will report to Fabrinet’s Board of Directors and, initially, to Tom Mitchell, who has been named Executive Chairman.

Mr. Grady most recently served as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the Mechanical Systems Division at Sanmina Corporation, where he oversaw 10 facilities in five countries and reported to Sanmina’s chief executive officer.



Tom Mitchell, Founder and Executive Chairman of Fabrinet, said, “We are enthusiastic to have someone of Seamus’ caliber join Fabrinet as Chief Executive Officer. I am confident Seamus will be able to lead our organization as we further strengthen our position in the marketplace. In my new role as Executive Chairman, I also am eager to continue serving the company strategically and as a mentor and coach to the executive team.”



“I am honored to join Fabrinet at this exciting time in the company’s evolution,” said Seamus Grady, Chief Executive Officer of Fabrinet. “Tom Mitchell has built a fantastic company that is well-positioned for a strong and successful future. I look forward to working closely with Tom, the Fabrinet leadership team and our more than 10'000 employees around the world in support of Fabrinet’s growing leadership as a trusted manufacturing partner to our broadening customer base.”