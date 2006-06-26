Jabil face lay-off charges up to $250M

Jabil Circuit Inc. will begin consultation with employees in the coming weeks and would seek the board of directors' approval and finalize its plans.

The management estimates that the realignment could result in approximately $200 to $250 million in charges, which would involve plant closings and headcount reductions.



Jabil last week reported that they are about to close their Global Services unit in Dublin, Ireland leaving 75 workers.