© Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz form joint venture

Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz have signed a notarised article of agreement for a joint venture company which the two technology groups will use to bid for two major Bundeswehr procurement programmes.

Final establishment of the joint venture is still pending anti-trust approval. Rheinmetall will hold a 74.9 percent share in the new company, with the remaining 25.1 percent held by Rohde & Schwarz.



Back in March 2017 Rheinmetall and Rohde & Schwarz agreed to a wide-ranging partnership in order to play a leading role in the future digitisation of Germany’s ground forces.



As digital services for mobile elements, MoTaKo (German military shorthand for “Mobile Taktische Kommunikation” or mobile tactical communication) and MoTIV (which stands for “Mobiler Taktischer Informationsverbund”, or mobile tactical information network) are the German Army’s principal modernisation projects for ground operations, with Bundeswehr’s entire communication system and thousands of vehicles earmarked for retrofitting in the medium term; the scope of applications extends from tactical operation centres down to the individual infantryman on the ground.



In the new joint venture company, Rheinmetall will be responsible for the command systems, the cross-functional operator interface and the complete vehicle integration process. Drawing on its core competency of secure communication, Rohde & Schwarz is in charge of the complete architecture, including IT and cyber security as well as the IP-based system solution for robust, military voice and data transmission, including incorporation of components and solutions from other contractors.