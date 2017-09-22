© electrolube Electronics Production | September 22, 2017
Electrolube opens R&D centre in China
Things are moving along for the manufacturer of electro-chemicals. Electrolube recently announced that turnover for the first half of 2017 has increased 29% from the previous year, and now the company is opening a new R&D facility in Suzhou, China.
Electrolube China will wholly own this local subsidiary and the positioning of this R&D facility aims to further enhance Electrolube’s capability as a supplier to meet the specific needs of Chinese manufacturers. The Suzhou facility will maintain a very close working relationship with both the Beijing and UK based R&D teams to grow their technical liaison and ensure a highly productive exchange of ideas.
The Chinese city of Suzhou is an important centre for manufacturing and is located about 100 km north west of Shanghai. Suzhou has rail, road and air transportation links to all the major centres of production in China, which gives the R&D facility a strategic advantage as it extends its services to a broad catchment of customers.
Sharon Zhang, General Manager Electrolube Asia and Export comments, “We are delighted to have inaugurated such a modern and well-equipped R&D facility here in the heart of one of our most prestigious cities and centres of manufacturing. Electrolube China has proved a huge success in terms of its market growth and the company’s reputation for product innovation and technical assistance has established us as the ‘first port of call’ for manufacturers seeking electro-chemical solutions that really make a difference.”
Ron Jakeman, Managing Director for the HK Wentworth Group, of which Electrolube is a division comments, "Electrolube China marked its 10th anniversary in 2013 and the company continues to grow strongly as it satisfies the Chinese electronics industry's huge demand for environmentally-friendly electro-chemical products. Electrolube is at the forefront of developing innovative formulated chemical solutions for electronics manufacturers and the opening of the Suzhou research facility is further testament to the strength of our relationship with the Chinese electronics manufacturing sector and our commitment to establishing local centres of excellence for product development and technical expertise."
