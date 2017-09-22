© ebm papst

ebm-papst completes second construction phase

Manufacturer of fans and motors, ebm-papst, has completed the second construction phase of its production facility (a EUR 15 million investment) in the St. Georgen-Hagenmoos commercial zone in Germany.

After a construction phase of about 16 months, the facility was inaugurated as part of two company anniversary celebrations. With the plant expansion, ebm-papst increases the necessary production capacities for its automotive and drive technology divisions.



On a total area of 15’000 square meters, the company will produce thousands of motors and electronic assemblies for industrial drive engineering. The expansion also created space for Logistics and Administration.



“The fact that each of our investments remains local is an expression of our commitment to both the region and Germany,” said Stefan Brandl, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ebm-papst Group. “With the factory expansion, we are increasing the production capacity we require for our Automotive and Drive Engineering divisions.”