© Kraken Electronics Production | September 21, 2017
Kraken awarded a new robotics contract
Kraken Robotics’ subsidiary, Kraken Robotic Systems Inc. has been awarded a contract valued at over USD 2 million.
The contract entails the delivery of advanced sensors, underwater robotics and software. Delivery of the entire contract is expected in 4Q 2017. The company has not disclosed any further details of the contract.
Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, "We're delighted with this contract award from a highly valued customer. Over the past 18 months, Kraken has made a series of prudent investments in people and technology to advance the performance and affordability of our sensors and underwater robotics. It's increasingly evident by our recent contract awards that these investments are paying off. The proven capabilities and reliability of our solutions provide our customers with a true technological edge for subsea survey applications in the Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UMV) industry."
The global UMV market is experiencing an advanced rate of growth due to increasing demand in military, commercial and scientific research applications. Significant growth is expected in the commercial sector, predominately from oil and gas operators – this despite the volatility of oil prices.
A recent research report by Grace Market Data, entitled Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles 2017-2025, estimates a cumulative capital expenditure of USD 66.9 billion will be spent during the period. This will be driven by the increased international adoption of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).
Karl Kenny, Kraken President and CEO said, "We're delighted with this contract award from a highly valued customer. Over the past 18 months, Kraken has made a series of prudent investments in people and technology to advance the performance and affordability of our sensors and underwater robotics. It's increasingly evident by our recent contract awards that these investments are paying off. The proven capabilities and reliability of our solutions provide our customers with a true technological edge for subsea survey applications in the Unmanned Maritime Vehicle (UMV) industry."
The global UMV market is experiencing an advanced rate of growth due to increasing demand in military, commercial and scientific research applications. Significant growth is expected in the commercial sector, predominately from oil and gas operators – this despite the volatility of oil prices.
A recent research report by Grace Market Data, entitled Global Unmanned Maritime Vehicles 2017-2025, estimates a cumulative capital expenditure of USD 66.9 billion will be spent during the period. This will be driven by the increased international adoption of Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), and Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs).
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments