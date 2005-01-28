European RFID market to reach $1billion 2007

With UK and Germany in pole position, who accounts for 40% of the European market, European RFID market races to reach $1.1billion by 2007 according to a Juniper Research report.

Supply chain and logistics sector will be the main application. For example, RFID is to replace the barcode wich has many applications. Other important countries on the European RFID market is the Netherlands, Denmark and Switzerland.