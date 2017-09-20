Heraeus Electronics has opened its new SMT Applications Lab

© heraeus

Heraeus Electronics has officially opened its new SMT Applications Lab at the company’s facility in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.



The Lab provides a range of testing capabilities, including:

Product/process defect analysis, root-cause & corrective action (RCCA)

SEM/EDX Spectroscopy – (Scanning Electron Microscopy with Energy Dispersive X-Ray)

FTIR – Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy

TGA – Thermo gravimetric Analysis

DSC – Differential Scanning Calorimetry

Die-penetration testing, cross-sectioning, CT-X-Ray

Pull & Sheer testing, wire-bond testing

Cross Sectioning & analysis

Stress and strain analysis

The lab also includes equipment to provide a high level of support, including:

ASM Assembly Systems’ DEK Horizon Printer

Parmi SIGMAx Blue, Solder Paste Inspection

Assembly Systems' E by SIPlace placement platform

Dage Sheer Tester

Rehm 10 zone reflow oven

The multi-million dollar investment includes a complete in-line automated SMT assembly line that customers can utilise to optimise processes, collaborate on product development and conduct trouble-shooting on industry issues.One of the many highlights of the new lab is its climate-controlled clean room. With the ability to match customer environmental conditions regardless of region, meaning that the company is able to systematically optimise associated processes and develop products to better match customer requirements, the company states in a press release.This facility is the fifth site of a global network of regional labs, which are located in key markets to provide customers with direct access to Heraeus technical support. The aim with the SMT Customer Applications Lab in West Conshohocken is to enable Heraeus to work collaboratively with customers to resolve specific performance challenges, manage joint development projects and support the design and simulation of processes.“This investment is based on our two most important guiding principles: innovation and partnership,” said Frank Stietz, President of Heraeus Electronics. He added, “North America is a key market for us. Having a local lab will allow customers to easily tap into our technologies and technical experts to solve their most complex systems and materials challenges, as well as help them capitalize on innovation opportunities.”