BAE Systems closes shop in Denmark

British defence-, and security company, BAE Systems is planning to shut down its operations in Aalborg – and with the closure, some 160 emplyees will have to go.

BAE Systems will shut down its operations at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence A/S in Aalborg, Denmark as of June next year, writes the Danish newspaper Nordjyske.



With the closure of the Danish operations – which produces data traffic monitoring systems – 160 jobs will disappear from the region.



The Danish paper reached out to Morten Vinther Jensen, who is responsible for the operations at BAE Systems Applied Intelligence's activities, without success.



However, the parent company confirms to Nordjyske via e-mail that the Danish subsidiary will be closed down and the operations will be moved.



In the e-mail, BAE writes that its simplifying its business in order to best serve its customers and save costs. This means that the expertise in Aalborg will be moved to other production facilities, Nordjyske writes.