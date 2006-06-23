Sanmina-SCI delivers 35 Millionth<br>Set-Top Box unit to EchoStar

Sanmina-SCI has announced it has delivered the 35 millionth set-top box unit to EchoStar Technologies Corporation, a subsidiary of EchoStar Communications Corporation, a licensee of direct broadcast satellite (DBS) television products and services.

This milestone has been reached after more than a decade of mutual development and collaboration. The significant milestone was marked by a ceremony held at Sanmina-SCI's manufacturing operation in Guadalajara, Mexico, earlier today.



"This partnership clearly highlights Sanmina-SCI's commitment to its customers, and ability to successfully provide state-of-the-art products and services that translate into solid, long-term business relationships," said Marco Gonzalez, Senior Vice President, Mexico Operations for Sanmina-SCI. "Today's milestone exemplifies the type of business and level of customer service Sanmina-SCI has established. After more than ten years as a customer, our goal is to continue to exceed EchoStar's expectations in every engagement, and help ensure they remain competitive and viable today and in the future."



"Sanmina-SCI is a world-class organization and our partnership ensures EchoStar products are produced under the high-quality standards that our customers rely on," said Mark Jackson, President of EchoStar Technologies. "We are very pleased to achieve this significant milestone and to do so in conjunction with a leader like Sanmina-SCI."



EchoStar executives joined Sanmina-SCI executives and employees in Guadalajara, Mexico, to celebrate the milestone. A 35 millionth commemorative unit was presented to EchoStar to acknowledge the event and milestone.