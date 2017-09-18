© Siemens

Siemens China to lead the company's global R&D in autonomous robotics

A global research community will focus on the research and development of new mechatronics systems, human-robot collaboration and the application of artificial intelligence in robotic controllers.

The company also informs that is has entered into a partnership with Tsinghua University, one of Siemens' Center of Knowledge Interchange universities, to jointly set up a robotics research center in Beijing.



"China's digital transformation is already having a profound impact on its economy. With Made in China 2025 and The Belt & Road initiatives, China intends to upgrade its national industry and boost its global competence through digitalization-focused innovations," said Dr. Roland Busch, Chief Technology Officer and member of the Managing Board of Siemens AG. "Siemens is investing heavily in the future of China and partnering with the country and many customers on its way to digitalization."



In addition to autonomous robotics, the company's core R&D areas in China include data analytics, cyber security, industrial IoT and digital twin, and connected city solutions. To tap into the potential of these technologies, Siemens has been partnering with Chinese governments, universities and customers to address challenges such as traffic congestion, energy saving, public convenience and the environment and to build "digital cities" across the country.