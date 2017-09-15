© stokkete dreamstime.com

Nypro expands Illinois facility to support the healthcare market

Nypro, a Jabil company, has officially opened the doors to its newly expanded Gurnee, Illinois. site. The expansion nearly doubles the size of Nypro’s previous facility, and brings up to 60 new jobs to the local economy.

The expanded facility enhances Nypro’s specialised capabilities for supporting the demands of the diagnostic, medical device, pharmaceutical and consumer health markets in Illinois, the US and beyond.



“With this development, Nypro has renewed its commitment to community investment, involvement and support, and also to bringing to market new, cutting-edge solutions for the design and assembly of medical and pharmaceutical applications,” said Chuck Henry, vice president of Operations at Nypro Healthcare. “We look forward to applying our expanded capabilities here to address the latest challenges of our customers in the greater Chicago and Tri-State area.”



The expansion adds 85'000 square feet to the original site to total more than 170'000 total square feet of advanced, medically-purposed manufacturing resources supported by Nypro’s digital supply chain solutions. The facility encompasses a 30'000 square foot Class 8 clean room and 45 injection molding machines; and through collaboration with Radius – another company in the Jabil family – it now offers the region industry-leading innovation for product development and design services.