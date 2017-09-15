L3 Technologies acquires Doss Aviation, Inc.

L3, a provider of communication, electronic and sensor systems used on military, completed the acquisition Doss Aviation on September 12, 2017. Terms of the deal was not disclosed.

Doss Aviation is projected to generate approximately USD 50 million in annual sales for the calendar year ending December 31, 2017 and to be accretive to L3’s earnings. The business will be renamed L3 Doss and will be integrated into L3’s Electronic Systems business segment.



Based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Doss Aviation is the sole provider of initial flight training for U.S. Air Force pilots and was recently authorised to train international military pilots. Doss owns and operates a full-service, turnkey training facility in Pueblo, Colorado.



“Doss Aviation is a strategic addition to the L3 training portfolio as the sole provider of U.S. Air Force Initial Flight Training (IFT),” said Todd W. Gautier, L3’s Senior Vice President and President of its Electronic Systems business segment. “As the demand for outsourced flight training and services increases, Doss uniquely expands our military instruction footprint, positioning L3 for growth across both military and commercial training.”



“The strength of Doss Aviation’s military training, combined with our existing training solutions, increases our position to support our customers’ growing demand for trained international military and commercial pilots,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, L3’s President and Chief Operating Officer. “This addition to our portfolio accelerates a strategic focus area and provides the opportunity for further innovation in the marketplace.”