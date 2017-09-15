© Autoliv

Autoliv to supply Geely radar systems for autonomous driving

The Swedish provider of automotive safety systems has been selected by Geely to develop a 77GHz high-resolution radar systems for autonomous driving.

Chinese car manufacturer Geely awarded Autoliv a 77GHz high-resolution radar contract for its commitment in technology development. Earlier this year, Geely awarded Autoliv a mono-vision camera system contract. And considering the direction the automotive market is moving, radar and vision systems will be essential.



Autoliv’s high-resolution radars allow for increased detection points, leading to improved ability to understand free space, better object separation in multiple target environments, and more precise detections in blind spot warning and rear cross traffic alert, Autoliv explains in a press release. The 77GHz radar systems can also see oncoming vehicles and autonomously manage lane changes during highway driving.



Autoliv’s mono-vision systems are comprised of advanced image-processing algorithms that identify objects such as vehicles, road markings and road signs. Tehse cameras can detect children and bicyclists, enablling the vehicle to brake automatically and classify objects in the front and rear of the vehicle.



“Autoliv and Geely believe in safety, sustainability and staying at the forefront of technology,” says Johan Löfvenholm, President, Autoliv Electronics. “Winning this business with Geely puts Autoliv on the map for supplying vision and radar systems in North America, Europe and now China, driving our vision of saving more lives globally.”