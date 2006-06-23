Microchip expands its network across Europe

Steve Sanghi, President and CEO of Microchip Technology has announced a major progress in Microchip's strategy to expand its demand creation resources to better serve its rapidly increasing European customer base.

Part of this strategy includes new franchise agreements with local distributors across Europe: Melchioni in Italy, Anglia in the UK and Ireland, along with Burisch and Ineltro in Austria. Two of the larger Pan-European Distribution groups will also expand with Microchip. Microchip has added Rutronik in Spain, France, UK, Benelux and Nordic (they are already franchised in Central Europe) The Acal Semiconductors Division of Acal Plc has also expanded with Microchip in the UK, Benelux and Nordic, to add to the Microchip base they have in France.



All new distribution partners are expected to have dedicated FAE resources, Product Managers and Business Development Managers aligned with Microchip. Regular Microchip training is planned to ensure that first-class support is available to customers for Microchip's extensive range of Embedded Control Devices and Development Tools.



More support is also being provided to the customer base through the expansion of Microchip's own sales force and technical resources, as well as manufacturer's representatives with the addition of Line One Sales in the UK and Saleslink in Germany.