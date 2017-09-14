© Continental

Conti’s R&D center in Sibiu reaches 1’000 engineers

Automotive supplier Continental informs that the company’s R&D center in Sibiu, Romania, has reached 1’000 engineers. And the company is looking to expand.

This means that the company now employs about 3’800 people in Sibiu, counting the engineering center and the production unit together.



In an update the company has that it has invested more than EUR 320 million in Sibiu sins 2014, and that the operations is responsible for producing about 33 million electronic control units annually.



In the coming years, the company is planning to expand with a new building for research and development in Sibiu. The new – 12’000 square meter – building will consist of offices and laboratories, and with that addition, the company says the team will grow with about 1’000 new employees.