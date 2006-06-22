Avnet announces new country<br>Manager for GB and Ireland

Stuart Edwards has been announced as the new Avnet Memec Country Manager for Great Britain and Ireland.

Stuart joined Avnet in 2005 following the acquisition of Memec and heads up a team of 18 people. He brings over 12 years experience in strategic account management and European product marketing positions with companies including Memec Unique and Kudos Thame.

'I am particularly pleased to take on this role at the current time. We have established a fantastic team to help achieve our goals, and we are offering a comprehensive technology road map fully supported by our technical specialists.' commented Stuart as he took up his new role at the company UK headquarters in Aylesbury, Bucks. 'And I passionately believe in the demand creation model that we have established here.'



'The new line card supports 31 suppliers and serves our UK customers with a unique portfolio of semiconductor technologies from world-renown suppliers such as NEC, Marvel, Lattice and Silicon Laboratories.' Stuart has ambitious plans for the UK market approach ' We are already helping our customers to find the right innovation for their newest applications in industry segments such as embedded solutions, medical, wired and wireless communications to name but a few.'



Steve Haynes, President of Avnet Memec 'Stuart made the decision easy for us as he brings with him a background of both sales and technical support to fill this demanding position.'